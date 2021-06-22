PRINCE GEORGE, Va -- A Hopewell Circuit Judge ruled that a Prince George mother was legally insane during an incident in January when she attempted to drown her 7-month-old son in the Appomattox River.
Dr. Evan Nelson, a clinical psychologist, issued a diagnosis that Leslei Kuykendall was severely mentally ill, babbled hyper-religious ideas and suffered from auditory hallucinations as she entered the frigid waters with her child. Nelson’s report also said she believed to have been saving her child from danger as she believed she was on a mission from God who was leading her to certain places and actions.
Nelson added that Kuykendall was taking an excessive amount of prescription drugs after suffering from a series of traumatic events including losing her job after having PTSD from being sexually harassed by a coworker, the death of her mother, losing the support of her stepfather and becoming despondent over President Donald Trump’s election loss.
Kuykendall will be evaluated by the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services to determine whether she can be released or committed to a state hospital.
Hopewell officers responded to the scene at the Appomattox River on Jan. 11 where they found Kuykendall and her infant who was face down and turning blue. Officers then administered chest compressions to save the child who would survive thanks to fire department paramedics. Kuykendall was later charged with attempted second-degree murder and child abuse before being released on bond with conditions.
