Gloria Menyweather-Woods, Chair, Brunswick County Industrial Development Board of Directors, presented Chief John Stith with a $500 donation for National Night Out to be held Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Downtown Lawrenceville. Mike Dotti, IDA Business Director, joined in the presentation. It’s going to be a fun night for the whole family!