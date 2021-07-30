Neighborhoods throughout Brunswick County are invited to join over 38 million neighbors across 16 thousand communities from all 50 states, U.S. territories and military bases worldwide.
National Night Out is nationally sponsored by NATW, Ring, New York Life, Starbucks, Association, AT&T, Academy Sports & Outdoors and co-sponsored locally by the Lawrenceville Police Department, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Town of Lawrenceville and the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce.
National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes strong police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live and work. Together, we are making that happen.
From time to time, neighbors throughout Lawrenceville and Brunswick County and across the nation are asked to lock their doors, turn on their front porch lights and spend the evening outside with neighbors and law enforcement.
Along with the traditional outside lights and front porch vigils, most communities celebrate National Night Out by hosting block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts and other various community events with safety demonstrations, seminars, youth events, visits from emergency personnel, exhibits and more.
National Project Coordinator, Matt Peskin said, “This is a night for our nation to stand together and promote awareness, safety, and neighborhood unity. National Night Out showcases the vital importance of police-community partnerships and citizen involvement. When law enforcement and the community work closely together, some amazing things can happen.”
The Lawrenceville Police Department, Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, Town of Lawrenceville, and Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a National Night Out Block Party on Tuesday August 3 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Main Street in Downtown Lawrenceville. Plans are underway for DJ Bird to entertain the crowd, there will be bounce houses for the little ones, games for kids of all ages, face painting, food and more. Residents, clubs, businesses, and community groups are encouraged to get involved.
On Friday, July 23, 2021 Wendy Wright, Executive Director, Brunswick Chamber of Commerce, said the participants and attractions are: the barrel train, Southside Behavioral Health, Southside Wellness Coalition, the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the Lawrenceville Police Department, Brunswick County Litter Control Council, Power of One, Turning Point, Lawrenceville United Methodist Church, Clubhouse Grill, Lake Country General Store, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Cancer Research and Resource Center, Brown’s Funeral Service, ODU at SVCC, Brunswick County Democratic Committee, Department of Social Services, Brunswick Youth Football League, VCU/CMH, Create Your Own Slime, Hillbilly Ball Toss, Lawrenceville Volunteer Fire Department, Hoola Hoops, sponge bucket relay, water balloons and water boat race.
Please contact either, Chief John Stith of the Lawrenceville Police Department at (434) 848-2414, or Wendy Wright of the Brunswick Chamber of Commerce at (434) 848-3154 if you would like to participate or make a donation towards the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.