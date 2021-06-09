Terry McAuliffe has won the Virginia Democratic gubernatorial primary. McAuliffe will now face Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin in the race for governor in November’s election.
“Thank you, Virginia!” McAuliffe said on Twitter. “We launched this campaign six months ago on a simple idea: Virginia has big challenges ahead, and it’s going to take big, bold ideas and experienced leadership to move us forward and lift everyone up. I am running for governor: to create paying jobs, to reduce health care costs, to build the best education system in the country.”
McAuliffe received 300,236 votes in Tuesday’s primary election, good for 62.2% of the vote. McAuliffe campaigned for months against fellow Democrats Sen. Jennifer McClellan, Del. Jennifer Carroll Foy, Del. Lee Carter and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax. Foy received the second most votes, 95,870, or 19.9% of the overall votes.
McClellan and Foy were both vying to being become the first Black, female governor elected to serve in the U.S. McClellan said despite her loss, she knows the has pushed the ball forward so that someday a Black woman might be elected governor.
“I’d like to congratulate Terry McAuliffe on his victory tonight,” McClellan said in a statement Tuesday evening. “I am here to support him as the Democratic nominee for Governor every step of the way as we work towards November.”
McAuliffe served as the 72nd Governor of Virginia from 2014 to 2018. He served as the chair of the Democratic National Committee from 2001 to 2005. Before serving as a politician, McAuliffe was a successful businessman, with ventures in various fields including banking, real estate, home construction and hotels.
The race for lieutenant governor was much closer than the governor’s race, with Del. Hala Ayala ultimately claiming victory with 37.4% of the vote. Ayala was considered by many the favorite to win the race, ahead of a strong grassroots push from Del. Sam Rasoul (D-11), who finished second with 24.3% of the overall vote.
Attorney General Mark Herring defeated challenger Del. Jay Jones, tallying 56.7% of the overall vote in what was a close race that experts said could go either way. Herring will now seek reelection for a rare third term as Attorney General in November.
Voter turnout in the City of Emporia was incredibly low. Only 6.8% of registered voters in Emporia cast ballots in the Democratic primary Tuesday. In Greensville County, only 8.8% of registered voters participated in the primary.
