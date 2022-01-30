The youth of Emporia and Greensville County will soon have a new place to spend their afternoons and be engaged, when the E-CommUNITY after-school program begins on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
E-CommUNITY, an initiative of Emporia’s own TopHand Foundation, began in late 2020 as the brainchild of Rustin Jessee and Tameca Woodley, as a way to help the youth of the area reach their full potential.
At the time, the COVID-19 pandemic restricted schools to virtual learning and almost completely eliminated physical interaction. In its second full year, the program has evolved into a fully in-person operation.
This year, students at Greensville County Public Schools who are participating in the program will be provided transportation to Golden Leaf Commons. Over a three-hour period, E-CommUNITY will offer students homework assistance, games, and physical fitness.
The initial schedule calls for E-CommUNITY to meet every Tuesday afternoon throughout the month of February. If things go smoothly, the program is expected to continue until June.
E-CommUNITY is still looking for adult “mentors” to make its program run, and TopHand will hold a mentor recruitment session on Thursday, Jan. 27, at its building on West Atlantic Street. There is also a mentor application form on the TopHand Foundation’s website at tophandfoundation.org.
For more information about the program, call Sarah Richardson at 434-336-1950.
