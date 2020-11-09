LAWRENCEVILLE — Sen. Mark Warner visited with community leaders at the Elm Acres Clubhouse in Lawrenceville on Wednesday, Oct. 28. Just six days from the Nov. 3 election, Warner reiterated multiple times that this was not a campaign event, but a chance to meet with leaders and discuss the issues affecting Southside Virginia.
The most heavily discussed issue was the widespread lack of broadband access in the region.
“In 2020, high-speed broadband is an economic necessity,” Warner said.
The absence of broadband access has had a profound impact on families during the COVID-19 pandemic. Parents have been forced to work from home while children attend school virtually, creating a massive demand for high-speed Internet capabilities. Some households provided with mobile hotspots still cannot obtain a strong enough connection to work uninterrupted.
Warner suggested large social media companies like Facebook, Amazon and Google should contribute to providing extended broadband access in areas where it is not widely available. He also stated that adding temporary broadband antennas to existing municipal buildings would provide 40% more coverage in the short-term.
Warner expressed he and his colleague’s disappointment in the president’s administration’s response to the coronavirus and its effect on the American people. Warner has been one of the leading Democratic voices in the Senate pushing for a second financial relief package. He said a bipartisan agreement must me made to help Americans who have lost their jobs and to protect more small businesses from going under.
Beyond the on-going pandemic, Warner said he wanted to continue working to create jobs in Southside Virginia.
“You shouldn’t have to leave your hometown to find a world-class job,” he said.
Citing his own “privileged” path to success in the technological sector, Warner said he wants to create an America where everyone, regardless of financial status, race or upbringing, gets a fair shot to succeed.
Warner was scheduled to appear in Emporia on the morning of Oct. 28, but his team said the event was cancelled due to travel difficulties caused by heavy fog in the region. He later appeared in South Hill for a similar event.
