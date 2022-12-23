VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More than 2.8 million Virginians will be hitting the road to get to their destinations this holiday season. Ahead of the busy travel season, drivers can lessen the stress on themselves by having their vehicle checked before they leave.
“Coming in and having this maintenance done can help drivers in the long run,” said Kyle Loftus, AAA Car Care Center general manager. “Catching any minor issues can save drivers stress when they are out and about this holiday season.”
AAA recommends the following vehicle area be checked before road trips:
• Brakes
• Oil level
• Battery charge
• Steering
• Tire tread
• Tire pressure
Drivers can find a AAA Car Center nearest them at AAA.com/CarCare.
