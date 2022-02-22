Washington, D.C. – Today, Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) issued the following statement after Russia’s attack of Ukraine:
“President Vladimir Putin’s deployment of military forces to the Donetsk and Luhansk regions is an inexcusable violation of international law. This reckless decision by the Russian government is an attack on national sovereignty and an affront to free people everywhere. It is a gross assertion by President Putin that international norms only apply to some and not all.
“The Biden administration continues to make every effort to promote diplomacy, quell Russia’s aggression, and reach a peaceful resolution to protect Ukraine and our NATO allies. The United States, in coordination with our NATO allies and global partners, was clear from the start that escalated Russian aggression would be met with swift repercussions from the international community. Despite our warnings of severe economic sanctions, President Putin continues to exacerbate the situation in eastern Europe through illegal, provocative actions.
“Continuing with this course of action will leave Russia isolated from the world and weakened strategically, economically, and diplomatically. The United States has always stood by our commitments to NATO, our allies and partners, and to peace and democracy around the world, and this Russian-provoked conflict will be no different. We stand with our international allies in condemning Moscow’s aggression and will respond accordingly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.