PETERSBURG, Va. – Weather permitting, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close northbound and southbound S. Crater Road (Route 301) beneath Interstate 95 in the City of Petersburg from 9 p.m. April 3 until morning rush on Thursday, April 14, as work continues on the I-95 south bridge deck replacement over Route 301.
At least one direction of S. Crater Road (Route 301) will remain closed through November 2022. Drivers should utilize the following detours:
Southbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 north and use Exit 52 to take E. Washington St. west. Turn left to take I-95 south back to Exit 50/Route 301.
Northbound S. Crater Rd. (Rt. 301) – Take the ramp to I-95 south/BUS 460. Keep left at the fork to continue on BUS 460 east. Turn left onto Winfield Rd. and continue west back to S. Crater Rd.
The primary purpose of this project is to lengthen the life cycle of the southbound I-95 bridge over S. Crater Road (Route 301) in the City of Petersburg. The bridge deck, or the driving surface, will undergo a full replacement, with additional repairs to the bridge’s existing superstructure. The existing substructure will remain in place.
The original bridge was built in 1962 and reconstructed in 1981. It carries approximately 38,000 vehicles each day.
The total estimated cost of the project is $7 million. Weather permitting, the project is expected to be complete in summer 2023.
Anyone with questions about the project can call (800) 367-7623 or visit https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.