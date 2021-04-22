Going once … Going twice… sold!
Auctioneer Carla Cash Harris has not belted out those words for a storage auction since last June. She’ll be doing it again beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 24, at three Emporia Storage unit auctions.
The hidden treasures waiting for bidders remain to be seen. Still, Harris would not be surprised if a record number of units for sale is set for the City of Emporia. Twenty-eight storage units were sold last summer.
“Multiple units will be auctioned,” Harris said. “The exact number of units will not be available until the day before the auction, but current trends are predicting several dozen. During the cash-only sale, the belongings of delinquent storage units are auctioned to the highest bidder to recoup the loss of rental fees.”
Emporia Storage usually has two or three auctions a year, but the pandemic slowed the auction schedule. That delayed process might just be the kicker leading to a record-breaking day on Saturday 24. Some bidders are likely to be buyers and sellers, but there is always plenty of treasure hunters on hand.
The Emporia Storage main office at 315 West Atlantic St. is the first site for the upcoming auction. Gates open at 9 a.m. for free registration. The bidding kicks off at 10 a.m. Once all the storage unit contents are sold, the auction moves to the 623 South Main St. site across from 7-11. The final site is the East Atlantic St. Emporia Storage facilities near Georgia Pacific.
As during last summer’s auction, bidders are asked to wear masks and adhere to COVID-19 guidelines. As for the auction, how does it work?
“Bidders will be given a few minutes to look at the units once they are opened,” Harris said. “In this absolute auction, units will be sold ‘as is, where is, and contents must be removed by the winning bidder by 6 p.m. that day. A 15% buyer’s premium will apply.”
Winning bidders are asked to bring their own locks to secure the units.
