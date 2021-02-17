[UPDATED 3:25 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 17]
Due to the inclement weather scheduled to hit our service area overnight and through all day Thursday, VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital is cancelling all elective surgeries, procedures and appointments for Thursday, February 18, 2021.
This includes all CMH Clinics, including all those in the C.A.R.E. Building, Hendrick Cancer & Rehab Center as well as Tanglewood Family Medicine, Chase City Primary Care and Clarksville Primary Care.
Home Health & Hospice will also be suspending its operations for Thursday, February 18th.
We will assess conditions during the day on Thursday and make a decision about possible Friday cancellations sometime Thursday afternoon.
Also, please be advised that Mecklenburg County Emergency Services, Lunenburg County Emergency Services and Brunswick County Emergency Services are all planning on opening shelters for citizens.
We are asking people to avoid coming to the hospital in an attempt to get food, warmth or electricity for their electronic devices. CMH is nearly at capacity with patients and we do not have the space to handle an influx of people seeking refuge from the storm.
If you have a medical emergency, please call 911.
Please do not call CMH for updates, to allow our phone lines to stay available for emergency communications. CMH personnel will contact families when necessary and will, at a later date, contact patients to reschedule cancelled appointments.
Information about area shelters:
For Brunswick County: Please check the Brunswick Alert system: https://www.brunswickco.com/government/departments/emergency_services
For Lunenburg County: Lunenburg Middle School, 583 Tomlinson Rd, Victoria, VA 23974
Cots, blankets, food and water will be available. Citizens will be reached using the CODE RED alert system, which can be found under Emergency Services on the Lunenburg County website. Visit Lunenburgva.org and the Lunenburg, VA Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/LunenburgCountyVA/) for updated information about shelters.
For Mecklenburg County: Warming and Charging Centers for those with medical equipment in need of power or charging, warming and charging communications devices for Friday, Feb. 19:
Mecklenburg County Emergency Services partners (Town of Clarksville, Southside Rescue, Chase City Rescue and Mecklenburg County Social Services will host convenience centers for the powering and charging of medical equipment for those in need and warming and charging communications devices at the following locations on Friday, February 19th, from 10:00AM to 4:00PM. Clarksville Community Center, 103 Woodland Drive, Clarksville VA 23927 or an alternate site TBD; Southside Rescue Squad Bingo Hall, 810 W Atlantic Street, South Hill, VA 23970; Chase City Rescue Squad Bingo Hall, 335 Mecklenburg Drive, Chase City, VA 23924 or an alternate site TBD.
There will be no food provided. The hours of Operations will be 10:00AM to 4:00PM. You may stay as long as needed, dependent upon the ability to properly social-distance and allowing others to cycle through. No pets allowed.
Please wear your mask and any necessary medications or medical apparatus.
