One of Emporia’s own has been accepted among the best and brightest students in America.
Earlier this month, Emporia resident Elijah Crowder was selected to become a member of the National Society of High School Scholars (NSHSS) as a mark of his “outstanding leadership, scholarship, and community commitment.”
The NSHSS was founded in 2002 by James W. Lewis and Claes Nobel, the latter of whom belongs to the family that established the eponymous Nobel Prize more than a century ago. Membership in the society provides scholarship and access to internship and employment opportunities.
Crowder, who attends Southampton High School in Courtland, becomes one of an esteemed class of 1,700,000 students in over 170 countries.
“On behalf of NSHSS and our co-founder Claes Nobel, a member of the family that established the Nobel Prizes, I am honored to recognize the hard work, passion, and commitment that Elijah has demonstrated to achieve this exceptional level of academic excellence,” said James W. Lewis, co-founder and president of the NSHSS. “Elijah is now a member of a unique society of scholars — a community that represents our very best hope for the future.”
“We are proud to provide lifetime membership to young scholars to support their growth and development. We help students like Elijah build on their academic success by connecting them with learning experiences and resources to help prepare them for college and meaningful careers.”
