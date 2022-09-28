The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying the suspect who police say stole a gun from Dance’s Sporting Goods in Colonial Heights.
The police department said on July 21, a man walked into Dance’s Sporting Goods in the 500 block of Southpark Boulevard in Colonial Heights. After entering, police said the man grabbed a 9 mm Sig Saur MPX pistol and hid it in his waistband. The gun was valued at more than $2,100. After concealing the gun, the man reportedly walked out of the store without paying for the weapon.
The suspect was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and white slides with black socks.
Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department.
