PETERSBURG, Va -- Residents of the cities of Petersburg, Hopewell and Colonial Heights as well as the counties of Prince George and Dinwiddie will be able to celebrate the birth of our nation this year in many different fun ways.
The Monster Truck Throwdown at Virginia Motorsports Park will take place July 2-4 at the VA Motorsports Park located at 8018 Boydton Plank Rd, Dinwiddie, Virginia. This event will feature destruction, high flying thrills, larger-than-fife fire breathing machines in addition to fireworks. Trucks will be in Wheelie competitions, Donut competitions and Backflippin’ Freestyle Motocross. At the Pit Party, trucks will line up close to spectators who can meet drivers and take a ride on the Sasquatch Monster Ride Truck.
On Friday and Saturday, gates open at 4pm, Pit Party at 5pm, Engines Fire at 7p.m. On Sunday, gates open at 11 a.m, Pit Party at Noon and Engines Fire at 2pm. Hearing protection is encouraged and no video cameras are allowed.
Baseball fans can grab a hot dog, enjoy after-the-game fireworks and watch the Tri-City Chili Peppers play the Peninsula Pilots at Shepherd Stadium July 3 at 7 p.m. The stadium is located at 901 Meridian Ave., Colonial Heights, VA. Tickets can be purchased online at https://chilipeppersbaseball.com/tickets/.
Pamplin Historical Park in Dinwiddie will hold their Independence Day celebration on July 4 where families and guests can chat and take a photo with George Washington who will talk about the Revolutionary War. Guests will hear about World War I and America’s unprepared mobilization from an American Doughboy along with artifacts on display. Citizens of Old Virginia will play music and share stories from both southern and northern perspectives. Games played during the 19th century will take place along with a baseball game. Staff will lead tours of the Breakthrough Battlefield and there will be a ceremony concluding with a cannonfire salute. The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and comes with regular park admission.
Hopewell Recreation and Parks will hold its ‘Fireworks on the Appomattox’ event on July 3 at 9:30 p.m. Spectators can view the fireworks from Land including at the John Randolph Medical Center, Hopewell City Marina, City Park/Riverwalk and at various points in downtown Hopewell. People can view the fireworks from Water (boat ramps) including at the Hopewell City Marina, the Jordan Point Marina, the Osborne Boat Landing and the Dutch Gap Boat Landing.
Hopewell Parks and Rec issued some tips for spectators including to bring a flashlight and water, never enter private property without permission, make sure you are well hydrated before the event, alcohol is prohibited on the campus of JRMC and at all public parks, motorists should use caution in and around viewing locations, expect increased traffic and traffic delays, personal fireworks are not permitted at any viewing location, outside food and drink are allowed but please dispose of all trash properly and watch for updates on inclement weather.
