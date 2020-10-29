FREEMAN — Pleasant Grove Church of Christ, Disciples of Christ (PGC) family members and guests celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday, Oct. 4, at 2:30 p.m. to dedicate the grounds of the soon to be new sanctuary.
The new sanctuary for Pleasant Grove Church of Christ will be located on the same property at 378 Big Horn Road, in Freeman.
PGC was one of the earliest churches established in Freeman, Virginia in 1914. Rufus Hopson and wife Martha was the founder of PGC and the first sermon was delivered by their son Bishop William Hopson, Sr., to a packhouse gathering.
Land was donated by J.E. and Eliza Royster in 1926.
Doing the ceremony, generations of family members spoke about the long history of the church in the community and their future goals and aspirations to continue with spiritual purpose for the next generations.
On this beautiful blessed sunny afternoon members, family and friends along with many pastors from community churches and elected official were present to help celebrate this great occasion.
The leaders and members of Pleasant Grove Church initiated the ground breaking ceremony along with guests as follows: Minister Kyle Green, Deacon (Chair)-Richard Scott, Trustees-Shirley Walker, Linwood Pulley, Ivory Scott, Welton Tyler; Official Board Members-Erika Escobar-Sec/Clerk, Mother Bernice Royster, and Ella Ridley-Pierce-Treasurer; Pastors-Leslie Evans and 1st Lady (Zion Union RZUA), James Nicholson (First Church of Christ Holiness), Alonzo and Tina Seward (Wilson Chapel), James McNair and 1st Lady (Union Grove), Michael Walker (First Baptist, Freeman) and Alvin Blow (Eternal Life/Contractor); Deacon Richard Pearson (Mt. Calvary Church) and Iris Jones (St. Thomas Church); Elected Officials- House of Delegate Roslyn Tyler, Supervisor Dr. Barbara Jarrett Harris (Chair), Supervisor Dr. Alfonzo Seward, Supervisor Welton Tyler, Treasurer Jackie Mangrum, Camilla Bright - Commissioner of the Revenue, Arnold Jones- Brunswick County Soil and Water Conservation Director.
The Pleasant Grove Church family would like to thank everyone for their prayers and monetary support for this great and blessed occasion.
