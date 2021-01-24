RICHMOND – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) announced Tuesday his second Black History Month Essay Contest for middle and high school students (grades 6-12) residing in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. Students will write about a current leader or activist whom they believe will become an important figure in Black history.
“Last year, I was deeply moved to read what Black History Month meant to
participants in our inaugaral Black History Month essay contest,” said
McEachin. “After witnessing a year of historic protests and national conversations about race relations in America fueled by young people, I look forward to reading about the next generation of leaders our students feel are making a lasting impact in the Black community.”
Middle school students should submit an essay 350 to 500 words in length and high school students should submit an essay 500-750 words in length, along with their full name, address, school name and grade level to VA04.Projects@mail.house.gov no later than Feb. 15. Winners will be notified individually and announced on McEachin’s social media pages in February.
