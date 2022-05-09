STONY CREEK — Assistance by the public is urged in the ongoing investigation into an apparent drive-by shooting resulting in the injury of a toddler in Stony Creek, according to Detective C.M. Cotman-Washington, Criminal Investigations Unit of the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office.
On Saturday, April 23, at approximately 12:40 a.m., deputies were dispatched to the area of Sussex Drive and Concord Sappony Road in Stony Creek for a report of shots fired.
Upon arriving at the scene, law enforcement officers discovered that a mobile home had been struck multiple times during the incident.
A toddler who was inside the residence when the intensive shooting occurred was transported by EMS to a local hospital for treatment of injuries resulting from the gunfire.
Investigation revealed that the mobile home had been struck 12 times, and ten shell casings were located outside the residence on the roadway.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” said Washington, “ and I cannot over stress that this situation is not about the code of the streets. This is about a little child being shot in their home. We are really hoping people will consider that next time it could be their child and open up, because somebody knows something.”
Anyone with information about this ongoing investigation is asked to contact Detective C. M. Cotman-Washington with the Sussex County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 246-5000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.