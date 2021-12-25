On Nov. 2, City of Emporia voters sent Karen Taylor back to the treasurer’s office in landslide fashion. The overwhelming victory was an exclamation point in Emporia residents’ confidence in Taylor’s ability to see over her department. The election is not Taylor’s most important win of 2021.
Taylor was appointed treasurer following the unexpected death of Billy Harris in December of 2020. She wasn’t in the position very long before being struck with a life-threatening virus.
On Jan. 31, Taylor was taken to Chippenham Hospital in Richmond with COVID-19. It marked the beginning of a five-plus month struggle battling the virus. In fact, Taylor was hospitalized 157 days at facilities in Virginia and North Carolina before returning home on July 6.
Taylor’s homecoming marked a victory in her recovery. More than 100 people lined Emporia’s Main St. as she rode in a car led by an Emporia Sheriff’s Office escort. The recovery process was far from over.
For the next two months, Taylor continued her rehabilitation from home. On Sept. 7, the day after Labor Day, Taylor returned to her office. It’s been quite a journey for the city treasurer.
“I’m feeling good,” she said. “I still get a little winded, but everything is going well. I’m glad to be back. I’m grateful for all the prayers, and I’m very blessed to be here.”
On Friday, Taylor took the oath of office from Greensville County Clerk of Court Linda Edwards as treasurer for the City of Emporia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.