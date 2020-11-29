Del. Roslyn Tyler-D is hosting a virtual town hall event with the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources (DWR) on Dec. 2 at 6:30 p.m.
Tyler is welcoming Virginia hunters and fishers to attend the virtual meeting. Tyler’s office says she and representatives from DWR will discuss new legislation passed by the General Assembly regarding hunting and fishing in Virginia.
On her website, Tyler discusses the tradition of hunting and fishing in her family. She says she still values hunting and sportsman activities. Tyler references her bipartisan charge to defeat HB1900 – a bill that threatened the use of hunting dogs on private property in Virginia.
On July 1, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries was renamed the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.
For registration, citizens can call Del. Tyler’s office at 804-698-1075.
