The worried looks on the faces of the parents said it all. After several near-misses in the past week, those who filed into the cafeteria at Greensville Elementary School last Wednesday night feared that their school could be the next in a grim and ever-growing statistic.
Parents gathered at Greensville Elementary to hash out ideas to improve public safety at both of the county’s elementary schools – the other being lame-duck Belfield Elementary, set to close after this school year.
This was the second of two public safety meetings held by GCPS in as many nights, following a secondary-school safety meeting held at Greensville County High School the previous night.
It has been a rough year for Greensville County parents and students, to put it mildly. This past September, county police streamed to Greensville High School after receiving a report that an active shooter was roaming the premises and dozens had already been wounded. Thankfully, this turned out to be a hoax – a hoax perpetrated on multiple schools across Virginia and North Carolina simultaneously.
The incident that triggered the need for these meetings occurred on Thursday, Jan. 26, when a student was caught bringing a gun to E.W. Wyatt Middle School. Thankfully, the student was caught before tragedy struck.
In the following days, another incident occurred at a Greensville County school. On Wednesday, just hours before the meeting took place, a student at Belfield Elementary was caught bringing a CO2 cartridge and B.B. pellets to school – although no B.B. gun was found. According to a statement from the school district, it did “not appear that the student intended to do harm”.
“The thankfulness in all the scenarios we just states was that no one was hurt,” said Division Superintendent Dr. Kelvin Edwards.
Also fresh in the mind was the incident that occurred on Jan. 6 at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, when a 6-year-old boy brought a semi-automatic pistol to school and shot first-grade teacher Abigail Zwerner. Fortunately, Zwerner survived and was eventually released from the hospital.
“In our wildest thoughts, could you imagine a six-year-old doing what happened in a classroom to someone in our profession?” said Edwards. “Well, it’s happened.”
In previous years, Greensville County schools have already taken action to prevent such tragedies to the best of its ability. At all four schools, lockers have been eliminated altogether, reducing the likelihood of someone concealing a weapon for an extended period of time. Metal detectors are also employed at both Greensville County High School and E.W. Wyatt Middle School.
As the past week has proven, these measures may not have gone far enough.
During the meeting, the parents went back to school – literally and figuratively. Like an old-fashioned class project, Edwards split them all into five separate groups to have them hash out ideas independently and then present them to the rest of the attendees.
Generally, the parents were in agreement that the metal detectors should not only stay in place, but be extended to the other two schools in the county. Another idea commonly mentioned was mandating clear bookbags for students, to prevent the possibility of concealing weapons from view.
Other ideas suggested by the parents included screening every visitor who enters a school building, as well as introducing a more stringent student identification system.
In the coming weeks, Greensville County schools will also implement the SchoolGuard threat deterrent system. SchoolGuard is a smartphone app meant to be carried around by school staff and students which can deploy nearby law enforcement personnel at the touch of a button in the case of an emergency. Thanks to geofencing, it is designed to only work within school grounds.
But above all, Edwards emphasized the need for students to “say something” whenever they “see something” that looks suspicious or dangerous. It was this mindset that potentially saved lives and prevented tragedy at Wyatt Middle School, as it was a fellow student who spotted the gun on campus and reported it to higher-ups.
“Hear something, say something. See something, say something,” said Edwards. “In all the situations we have encountered here, it has been a student that has come forward to say something to a teacher or administration.”
