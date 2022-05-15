The Emporia-Greensville-based Meherrin Ruritan Club recently received two distinct honors.
Holland District Governor John Curling presented the Blue Ribbon Award to Meherrin Ruritan Club President Mike Strickland. The club is only one of two in the 50-club Holland District to earn the Blue Ribbon Award.
The Meherrin Ruritan Club had a 90% or better attendance showing from January - December in 2021. It completed a total of 11 required tasks to earn the honor.
Meherrin Ruritan Club Secretary Nils Melkerson knocked out all eight requirements to receive the Outstanding Club Secretary honor from Curling. Melkerson sent the attendance reports to the Ruritan National office in a timely manner, and made sure the club was represented at the district meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.