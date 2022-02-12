Last fall a group of conservation heavy-hitters including Gov. Ralph Northam quietly dedicated Sussex County’s Piney Grove Flatwoods as Virginia’s 66th natural area preserve, thereby commemorating ongoing rescue efforts to save federally endangered wildlife from near extinction.
But the preservation of 446 acres of woodlands in rural Sussex County is only the beginning of the story.
“Boiling it down,” explained Brian van Eerden, Virginia Pinelands Director of The Nature Conservancy, “the governor came down last fall to celebrate conservation of a really important tract of land for the preservation of the Long Leaf Pine as well as the native home of numerous little known, rare species, and it’s all in Sussex County.”
“Sussex County is a very special place, blessed with forest resources that are so important for the economy, for recreation, and for wildlife,” van Eerden continued. “And if you want to touch the natural heritage of the region, it’s only in places like Piney Grove that you can step on the lands and see and hear and imagine what Virginia at the time of John Smith - before Jamestown - was like. And that’s happening right in Sussex County.”
“Birds are the last lineages of the dinosaur age, which ended around 65,000,000 years ago,” he said. “And the red cockaded woodpecker, which is actually found on the acreage dedicated, very nearly vanished just a few years ago. Historically they were very common, but over the last several hundred years we lost the big trees and open forest, and as their natural habitat disappeared the once-abundant population came so close to extinction in Virginia that in 1999 there were only 12 of the birds left in the state.”
That was when the Nature Conservancy purchased the Piney Grove Preserve in Sussex County - the last remaining habitat housing those few remaining birds, and ever since they have been working toward bringing them back.
“Now, for the first time in decades, the red cockaded woodpecker has pulled back from almost certain extinction to the point that there are enough at Piney Grove that it’s a relatively stable population,” he said.
The significance of the rescue prompted Department of Conservation and Recreation Director Clyde E. Cristman, at the dedication, to describe the action to permanently protect and manage Piney Grove Flatwoods Natural Area Preserve as “a conservation success story for Virginia and the entire United States.”
“From a historical perspective,” Van Eerden explained, “the importance of their habitat – specifically, the ability to build their nests in the longleaf pine – is key. At the time of James Smith, longleaf pines weren’t just part of the landscape in the Sussex-Southampton area. They were basically THE tree. In 1607, we roughly estimate there were between one and one-and-a-half million acres of land in Virginia alone that supported a longleaf pine forest. Overharvest has reduced that number to only 200 mature longleaf pines in the entire state.”
According to van Eerden, this came about because the trees were so heavily utilized for the shipping industry both for lumber and for their sap for waterproofing boats that by the late 1800s that vast forest land had basically disappeared.
“That’s not bad or good, just an economic reality,” he said. “But it’s what almost spelled doom for the red cockaded woodpecker. For them, long leaf pines are crucial because they are very picky and typically prefer using older trees.”
Van Eerden went on to explain that unlike most other woodpeckers, these birds excavate their cavities in live trees and seek out older trees which are more likely to have a fugus that makes it easier to excavate.
“So they need old growth, fire-maintained habitat, as opposed to dense shaded forests,” he continued. “and their dependence on excavating their roosting and nesting cavities strictly in living pine trees, added to their unique breeding practice of clustering in a relatively small area with only one breeding pair and the rest being helpers, seriously limits the rate of growth of their population.”
One key effort to preserve the species includes carefully banding the young birds at 6-10 days of age with a unique combination of colored bands for each bird, allowing it to be identified from a distance with spotting scopes for tracking population and population growth. And, as van Eerden explained, the red cockaded woodpecker effort is a keystone to managing all sorts of wildlife now, like bobwhite quail.
As for why these conservation efforts in Sussex are so important, van Eerden explained, “Sussex is one of the darkest sky areas in southeast Virginia, with the largest tracts of unspoiled forest to support the wildlife diversity that we and partners are trying to conserve.”
“I am proud of and feel blessed to have the opportunity to work here in Sussex,” he continued. “I think it’s really important for everybody to know that The Nature Conservancy and other partners are contributing to the local economy through the work that is done at Piney Grove and other lands in Sussex County with local businesses in managing our forest - our timber in particular. That we are part of the forest. That we’re all advocates of forests.”
“These are working forests, and we work closely with the forest products industry, loggers, and forestry consultants, through proscribed burning and wildlife management,” he added. “There are so many great things about Virginia’s history and the conservancy, and our partners are stewarding that natural history. And Sussex County is right in the bullseye of that natural history.”
“We’ve got a forest that provides jobs and forest products for the economy,” he concluded, “and we could not do any of this without all the partners who are buying land, hiring people, hiring lawyers, agencies, private landowners. And holding on to the natural history here is so important for education, recreation, and for building connections with the land, so people can feel what was here, and connect with where they live. We are not only saving important wildlife resources. We are protecting for future generations an important doorway to what Sussex used to look like - building a footprint with private landowners so that now and in the future, folks can step on that land and feel a sense of place.”
