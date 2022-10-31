LAWRENCEVILLE – The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two cases of eluding, a felony.
According to information provided by Captain Brad Evans, Christian Jevon Kelley, 18, from Spotsylvania is charged with eluding police, a felony, and reckless driving, speeding on Oct. 14.
Sergeant W. V. Smith was operating radar at the 33 mile-marker on Interstate 85 around 10:41 a.m. and checked a truck with a dirt bike in the back of it at 88 mph in a 70 mph zone. The truck was in the left lane. The truck ran across onto the 34 exit ramp. When Smith saw this he activated his lights and siren. The truck proceeded up the ramp and ran the stop sign taking a right onto Sturgeon Road traveling toward Highway 1. The truck slowed down then took a left onto Highway 1 south. When Smith got there and started south he did not see the truck. He slowed down and started looking for the truck behind the two houses that sat across from each other. He noticed the truck came out from behind the brick house on his left, and started going north.
Smith turned around and as he approached the truck he could see that the dirt bike was now half hanging out of the truck. At this point Smith was traveling just over 120 mph.
The truck as they approached the residence of Pete Bishop put on his turn signal and pulled over at Mr. Bishop’s driveway. The driver exited the vehicle and Smith ordered him to the ground and then the passenger also exited the vehicle. Smith ordered him to the ground too.
Evans said the driver, Kelley, was placed under arrest for felony elude. The passenger, Isaac Smith, was detained by Captain Jones and read his rights. Kelley was read his rights too and he agreed to waive and talk with them. Isaac Smith said he had an AR rifle in the truck that was his and that the dirt bike in the back of the truck was also his. Both said they were on the way to North Carolina to trade the rifle and the dirt bake for a 4-wheeler.
Smith ran the vehicle identification number for the dirt bike and it came back as stolen out of Rhode Island. Isaac said that he had traded another 4-wheeler to a guy in Maryland in early August. He said he found the dirt bike on Facebook Market Place. He stated that his girlfriend and another person met with him to get the dirt bike and met the person in Maryland.
The truck and the dirt bike were towed by Meredith Towing and the dirt bike is currently in the impound lot at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office.
Malcolm Wayne Simpson, 30, from Stockbridge is charged with eluding police, a felony, and reckless driving, general on Sept. 29, 2022.
Deputy D. A. Jenkins was working stationary radar at the 31-mile marker on Interstate 85 around 3:32 p.m. and saw a green sedan in the left lane at a high rate of speed. The car was checked at 85 mph in a 70 mph zone. Jenkins conducted a traffic stop at the 32 north rest area. He asked the driver, Simpson, for identification but the driver then proceeded to accelerate forward leaving the rest area.
Jenkins activated his emergency siren and called in a pursuit with dispatch and advised the vehicle was northbound traveling approximately 130+ mph. Jenkins was able to maintain sight of the vehicle traveling at 135 mph. The vehicle took Exit 34 off of the interstate.
The vehicle proceeded through the exit and came back onto the Interstate northbound. Jenkins lost sight of the vehicle when it got back on the Interstate. He then saw the vehicle at a good distance up ahead. Jenkins terminated the pursuit due to speeds at the 36-mile marker north. He deactivated his emergency light and siren and slowed to approximately 65 mph to the next crossover.
Jenkins saw hazard lights on the right side of the roadway and dust on the left side when he came up on the next crossover to turn around at the 37.8-mile marker north. He saw the vehicle that was fleeing on the left side of the roadway in the median into a bank. Jenkins saw two Black males and two Black females outside of the car. Both females were lying down.
Jenkins called in the crash and rescue was dispatched to the scene. The female was complaining of difficulty breathing and chest and back pain. The other female was complaining of back pain. The male passenger stated he hurt a little all over but nothing significant. The male driver stated he had foot pain. The driver was placed under arrest and each female was transported to the hospital by EMS. The male passenger rode along to be checked out.
Jenkins read the driver his rights and Simpson stated that his girlfriend was having a panic attack and that he was trying to get her somewhere. Simpson stated that when he went off the road, his girlfriend’s attack got worse and he was trying to get off the road.
Jenkins obtained a statement from a witness to the crash. The car was at a high rate of speed probably around 90 mph going in between cars when it got back into the passing lane then went off the road to the left.
Evans said the Virginia State Police was dispatched to work the crash. Simpson asked to go before the magistrate first and then transported to the hospital after. Simpson was transported back to the Meherrin River Regional Jail by Jenkins.
