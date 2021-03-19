WASHINGTON – Congressman A. Donald McEachin (VA-04) today issued the following statement on House passage of H.R. 1620, the bipartisan, long-term Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, legislation he co-sponsored to improve support services for victims of sexual assault and domestic violence. This critical reauthorization will safeguard and further strengthen life-saving protections for women throughout the commonwealth of Virginia and across the country.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has caused a tragic rise in domestic violence and sexual assault cases in Virginia and across the country. Now, more than ever, it is imperative that we address this urgent and widespread issue and protect survivors. The Violence Against Women Act tells survivors: you deserve to lead safe and heathy lives, free from violence and fear, and I am proud to have joined my colleagues in reauthorizing this legislation, which will ensure that all survivors – women, men and children – have the resources and support they need to seek justice, receive care and rebuild their lives.”
