Nearly a thousand students and their parents filed into both Greensville County High School and E.W. Wyatt Middle School for their annual open house day on Wednesday, as the 2022-23 school year approaches.
This was an event for students of all age groups to pick up their books, school supplies, and schedules for the new school year, and get acquainted with their teachers. At Greensville County High School, one of those teachers was culinary arts instructor Steven Wells, who is entering his seventh year at the school.
“At this open house, it seems like there’s a lot bigger turnout,” said Wells. “Seems like there’s more energy here this year then the last couple of years.”
At one table in the front of their hallway, student could pick up their schedules, with the table divided into four sections alphabetically by name.
Across the hallway, in line with September being Attendance Awareness Month — Instructional Support Specialist Rita Williams distributed literature on the importance of consistently attending class, as well as the harmful affects of chronic absenteeism.
Returning students at the high school will have to get used to the reign of a “new” principal, although some in this area are already familiar with Dr. Noah Rogers. During the mid-2010s, Rogers served as principal of GCHS, and prior to that, served the same position at E.W. Wyatt Middle School.
This year, he returns to GCHS to take over for last year’s principal, LaMeka Harrison. Rogers says he found spare time in his schedule to fill the vacancy after completing his doctorate at Virginia State University.
“I always loved the school community,” said Rogers. “I had retired, and I decided to come back and give back.
Students at Greensville and Belfield Elementary Schools will go through their open house day on Thursday, Sept. 1. For freshmen at GCHS, the hardest part has already passed, as the freshman orientation took place on Thursday, Aug. 25.
The students weren’t the only ones getting an orientation at Greensville County High School on Wednesday afternoon. In the cafeteria at GCHS, new food service employees received last-minute training before the start of the school year, courtesy of outside consultant Jim Faggione.
The school year officially begins Tuesday, Sept. 6.
