In October, the Greensville Emporia Department of Social Services and the Independent-Messenger gathered to plan for the 2021 Christmas Happiness Fund Drive to bring Christmas joy to approximately 300 Emporia-Greensville children that might not otherwise have a present to open on Christmas day.
Thanks to the kind donations from citizens, businesses, and civic organizations, Christmas Happiness 2021 was a rousing success. Volunteers hit the stores in Emporia to purchase toys for youth. The toys were brought to Golden Leaf Commons, sorted, and distributed to parents and guardians of the recipients of the Christmas presents.
The Christmas Happiness Fund was founded by former Independent-Messenger Editor Keith Mitchell and Greensville Emporia Social Services Director Judy English in 1976. The tradition founded by Mitchell and English is now in its sixth decade. Every penny donated to the Christmas Happiness Fund goes toward Christmas presents for the Emporia-Greensville children in need.
The Independent-Messenger and Department of Social Services are thankful and appreciative of those donating to bring Christmas joy to children of the Emporia-Greensville community that otherwise may not have had a present to open on Christmas day..
Here are the latest donations to the 2021 Christmas Happiness Fund:
$100 from Megha Properties LLC;
$101 from anonymous;
$331 from employees of the Greensville County School Board Office;
$200 from John Prince, Jr. in memory of Dr. John Prince;
$75 from Linda M Tipton in memory of beloved neighbors Otis and Louise Webb, Pete and Martha Proctor, James and Joan Rainey;
Correction : n $100 from the Bryants’, Edward, Kay, Frankie, Tonya, Nikolas, and Natalie in memory of our loved one, Kandy Nicole Poarch, who was taken too soon.
