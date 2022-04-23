On Dec. 19, 1972, Southampton County Game Warden Donald Wyatt Gentry was airborne in a Piper PA-22 on patrol searching for deer hunters illegally spotlighting deer in Southampton County. That evening the plane, piloted by Virginia Beach area Game Warden Alan Flippo crashed through trees by Darden Pond near the small town of Newsoms, killing Flippo and Gentry. Following a harrowing search, the plane was discovered at 10 a.m. at the crash site the following day.
Gentry left a wife and five children behind. His oldest daughter Janet was 13 and recalled how her father loved his job as a Game Warden. She described him as a loving father but somewhat strict about ensuring his children grew up with the correct values. The values her father installed remain with her. Janet Gentry-Gillam lives in Emporia today. Janet and her husband Randy have two sons — Ryan and Michael.
A report compiled by Wildlife Officer Rick Perry described the events of Dec. 19, 1972.
Southampton County was Virginia’s top site for deer hunting in 1970 and 1971, with more than 2,100 white-tail deer harvested. Game Wardens wanted to curtail illegal hunting activities and went to work in the county. On Dec. 19, Gentry and Flippo would patrol by air working in conjunction with two Game Wardens on the ground. James McClenny, Isle of Wight, and Kenny Skinner of Surry County were tasked with the ground duty.
The air patrol lifted off from the Franklin Airport to begin the mission. The plane flew above Ivor and headed south toward Courtland. At approximately 9:45 p.m., Gentry told the ground unit they were investigating something they saw in the Boykins area and told them to stand by. That was the last contact with Flippo and Gentry.
The ground unit hoped it was a radio problem, and the search for the plane at airports began. Franklin, Waverly, and Wakefield Airports turned up empty. Local Game Warden Cato Collins checked the Emporia Airport. Searchers traveled throughout the Boykins area, and searchers looked for the plane from the air.
In 1936 Donald was born in Asheville, North Carolina. He moved to Hendersonville, North Carolina, when he was 11. His father was a full-time minister and co-founded the Hendersonville Church of the Nazarene with his wife, Paradise Gentry. Donald was active in church, found odd jobs to perform, and loved the outdoors.
His love of the outdoors made the transition of becoming a Game Warden a natural fit. He spent eight or nine years on the job in North Carolina before transferring to Virginia in 1968. Donald served as a Game Warden in the Northern Neck region before moving to Southampton County in 1970.
Three of Gentry’s children visited the crash site near Darden Pond in March. Janet, Donna, and Wyatt joined wildlife officers Brandon Woodruff and Rick Perry.
Eleven Department of Game and Inland Fisheries died on active duty since its founding in 1903. It’s been 50 years since Gentry and Flippo died while on duty, but that fateful time still lives on with the memories of their loved ones a half-century later.
- The information in this article was provided by the 2022 Spring GW/CPO Retiree Newsletter provided to the Independent-Messenger by Janet Gillam.
