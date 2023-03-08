Wake Forest survived a close finish to open second round play in Greensboro in the 2023 ACC Tournament, winning 77-74 on a Daivien Williamson 3-pointer with .05 left to send Syracuse home. The Demon Deacons will advance to the quarterfinals where they will play top seeded Miami tomorrow at noon.
The Orange led and controlled the action for the majority of the first half, leading by as many as 12 points. Benny Williams led Syracuse scoring with 10 points and Jesse Edwards had 5 rebounds in the opening half.
Wake Forest was powered by a strong effort in the first half by Bobi Klintman who led the Demon Deacons with 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Wake cut a big lead down to 22-19 following a 9-0 run with 7:25 left in the first half. Wake tied the game at 29-29 when Tyree Appleby took a rebound, drove the court and drew the foul, converting on a 1+1.
Syracuse shot 39 percent in the first half on 12-31 shooting. The Orange went 5-10 from beyond the arc.
The Demon Deacons shot 42 percent in the opening half on 13-31 shooting.
Syracuse took a two-point advantage into the locker room at the break, up 35-33.
Wake Forest picked up the pace early in the second half, with a Williamson 3-pointer giving The Deacons a 41-40 advantage. Syracuse was ice cold in the first seven minutes of the second half, going 1-14 shooting with a scoring drought of 2:48.
The Deacons took a 48-42 lead on a Klintman dunk at the 14:35 mark with the assist from Appleby. Wake Forest stayed hot, as Appleby and Williamson hit back-to-back 3s to give them a 54-42 advantage with 13:33 left. The Demon Deacons went on a 17-1 run over that period.
The Orange fought back with a 6-0 run to cut the Wake lead to 58-52 with 8:55 left to go in the second half with a layup by Judah Mintz.
The final three minutes stayed tight with Wake pulling ahead 72-69 on a basket by Williamson at the 2:39 mark. The Demon Deacons helped themselves down the stretch by being perfect at the free throw line, going a perfect 12-12.
Leading the balanced scoring for Wake Forest was Klintman and Williamson with 17 each, followed by Appleby and Cameron Hildreth with 15 each.
The Orange were led by Mintz and Williams with 18 points each. Chris Bell added 11.
