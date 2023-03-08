WFU player

Wake Forest University during the 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament in Greensboro, N.C. Wednesday March 8th, 2023 (Photo by Jaylynn Nash/ACC)

 ACC

Wake Forest survived a close finish to open second round play in Greensboro in the 2023 ACC Tournament, winning 77-74 on a Daivien Williamson 3-pointer with .05 left to send Syracuse home. The Demon Deacons will advance to the quarterfinals where they will play top seeded Miami tomorrow at noon.

The Orange led and controlled the action for the majority of the first half, leading by as many as 12 points. Benny Williams led Syracuse scoring with 10 points and Jesse Edwards had 5 rebounds in the opening half.