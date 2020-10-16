DINWIDDIE — A Dinwiddie couple has been charged with neglect, abuse and cruelty after an 8-month-old girl was found unresponsive on Sept. 19 by authorities who took her to the Southside Regional Medical Center in Petersburg where she died.
According to Dinwiddie Sheriff Maj. William Knott, foul play is suspected in the case and Dinwiddie investigators are working with the state medical examiner’s office in Richmond to determine how the infant died.
Dinwiddie social services also removed a second child from the residence of 22-year-old Aurelia Jorge and her 20-year-old boyfriend Tyrese Mayo in the 7900 block of Boydton Plank Road.
The details of the identity of the girl or whether the infant had any visible injuries has not yet been disclosed by officials.
Jorge and Mayo are currently being held in Meherrin River Regional Jail pending an appearance in Dinwiddie Juvenile and Domestic Relations District Court.
Both were charged with identical offenses of neglect, abuse and cruelty.
NBC12 in Richmond spoke to members of the couple’s community who have been disheartened by the incident.
“I’ve got kids of my own. I can’t even fathom … An 8-month-old unresponsive child, I want to know what the parents have done wrong,” said an unidentified woman to NBC12.
“It’s a sad situation, all the stuff going on right now. A child is an innocent kid ... Any child born into the world is a blessing. When something happens like that, you’re blocking a blessing,” another neighbor stated to the TV station.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.