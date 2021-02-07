ChangeX, supported by a Community Empowerment Fund award from Microsoft, this week launched the 2021 Southern Virginia Community Challenge, a $35,000 fund for local community groups, schools, and organizations that want to create thriving communities across the region.
Building on the success of last year’s fund, which saw 12 local leaders step up and start projects in the areas of environmental sustainability and food insecurity, this year’s Challenge aims to support up to 15 teams to get new projects kicked off, all for the benefit of the local community. People can choose from 13 ideas that have already proven to have a positive social or environmental impact, both in the US and Europe. Among the ideas to choose from are a virtual Girls Who Code Club, a free extra-curricular program teaching girls about computer science in a fun and safe environment, a neighborhood Open Streets initiative to make the most of our public space as we comply with covid-19 guidelines and Community Fridge, an initiative diverting food from waste to people who need it.
Upon applying to the Challenge, each team has 30 days to build a small team and design an action plan to be eligible for seed funding. The Challenge grants range from $500 to $5,000, depending on the selected idea.
ChangeX, supported by Microsoft, has funded 150 teams in communities across the US to start impactful grassroots projects through a series of Community Challenges.
Victoria Worley, a teacher in Halifax County High School started a Bee Friendly Farming project as part of the 2020 Challenge.
“For Microsoft to come in here and help get these ideas going and to really invest in our community is so awesome, because we’re seeing and doing things that maybe we wouldn’t have done before.”
In the communities where Microsoft operates datacenters, their mission is to establish a positive presence in the community, contributing to long-term social, economic, and environmental health. The Microsoft Community Empowerment Fund, which provides funding for the Challenge, is an initiative of the Microsoft Datacenter Community Development team. The partnership with ChangeX, through the Southern Virginia Community Challenge, empowers the local community to address social and environmental issues in a novel and fun way.
“Last year, we saw some wonderful projects in our local communities here in Southern Virginia and I can’t wait to see which ideas will take off and flourish this year. I hope these ideas will help local community leaders, school-teachers, kids, and others to stay active and involved in our local communities, even as we all stay apart,” said Jeremy Satterfield, Microsoft TechSpark Virginia Manager and local community lead for datacenter community development.
The Challenge is open to people living in Southern Virginia including the counties of Mecklenburg, Halifax, Charlotte, Lunenburg, and Brunswick and seed funding will be allocated to applicants on a first come, first served basis.
Hear from some of last year’s projects: https://youtu.be/WmrIs3cMbhw
Find out more info and apply here: https://www.changex.org/us/funds/southern-virginia-community-challenge
