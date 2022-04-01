Southern and central Virginia producers, including those in Greensville County, may be eligible for the Virginia Precision Agriculture and Farm Efficiency Grant Program funded by the Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission. For this program, $505,000 was approved to encourage producers to incorporate new practices and enhance their farm's operations. These practices will improve environmental management through the adoption of precision technologies such as:
- Produce handling
- Hay storage facilities
- Produce equipment
- Livestock handling equipment
The grant offers producers in 20 counties the opportunity to apply for a reimbursement of up to $5,000 per producer. This project includes the counties of Amelia, Appomattox, Bedford, Brunswick, Buckingham, Campbell, Charlotte, Cumberland, Dinwiddie, Franklin, Greensville, Halifax, Henry, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Nottoway, Patrick, Pittsylvania, Prince Edward, and Sussex. Producers must spend a minimum of $3,000 to be eligible for a 33% reimbursement. The maximum amount awarded will be $5,000 (approximately on a $15,000 project).
Funding is limited and will be provided to producers on a first-come-first-serve basis with special consideration given to producers who have never received a Virginia Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission Grant before. For more information on this program, please contact your local extension agent, Sara Rutherford, at the Greensville/Emporia Extension office before April 29, 2022; (434) 348-4223.
Virginia Cooperative Extension is a partnership of Virginia Tech, Virginia State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and local governments. Its programs and employment are open to all, regardless of age, color, disability, gender, gender identity, gender expression, national origin, political affiliation, race, religion, sexual orientation, genetic information, military status, or any other basis protected by law.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.