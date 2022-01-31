BRODNAX — Charles Keven Wright, 55, of Brodnax, Virginia is charged with first-degree murder on Jan. 28.
Brunswick County Sheriff Brian Roberts said at approximately 12:08 a.m. Friday, Brunswick County deputies were dispatched to a shooting incident in the 2600 block of Brodnax Road, Brodnax.
After arriving on scene, deputies quickly located a male subject in the home suffering from a gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased. The victim was identified as Joshua Brandon Ingram, 18, of Brodnax.
The investigation determined that this shooting was domestic related. Wright was arrested at the scene and transported to the Meherrin River Regional Jail where he was charged with first-degree murder and held with no bond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.