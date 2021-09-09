On Saturday, Sept. 18, the Town of Waverly, and Save-A-Seed will host the third annual 5 K race, according to Sussex County Chamber President Jesse Hellyer who included the announcement in his Chamber comments at the August Sussex County Board of Supervisors Meeting.
According to Hellyer, registration can be accomplished either by picking up and submitting a race registration form at Town Hall at 119 Bank Street or by completing and submitting a registration online on the Town of Waverly Website.
The one mile race will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the 5 K race will begin at 8:45, both beginning at Allen W. Gibson Memorial Park on Bank Street in Waverly.
“Proceeds from the race will go to planting a vertical community garden at the Waverly Playground,” explained Mayor Angela McPhaul. “The first year we used the proceeds from the 5K to plant trees around the playground. We continue making the playground a focus, providing an attractive place for both adults and children to be able to relax and enjoy recreation.”
“We’re really proud of the recently added walking trail and picnic tables as well as new pickle ball courts at the tennis courts,” she added. “We believe the vertical community garden just adds another dimension of interest.”
Both Hellyer and McPhaul expressed excitement and gratitude for the community support that has included a Gold Sponsorship of $1,000 by Virginia American Water and $500 Silver Sponsorships by Don Anderson and Associates, Brown Edwards, Jason Dunn, Waste Management, Schultz Lawnscapes, Smithfield Foods, and Pino’s Pizza, among others.
Groundbreaking for the garden, which will be constructed and planted at the Allen W. Gibson Memorial Park, will begin in mid-September.
“We just want everyone to register and then come out and enjoy the fun with us,” said McPhaul.
