VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (June 7, 2022) — Starting May 3, 2023, REAL ID enforcement will begin. One of the largest impacts that travelers will see is with domestic flights. Starting May 3, 2023, travelers will need to have a REAL ID to board all domestic flights. If travelers do not posses a REAL ID, they will need to show their standard license as well as their passport.
“AAA recommends that everyone get their REAL ID,” said Ryan Adcock, AAA Tidewater public relations specialist. “If travelers choose to not receive their REAL ID they need to plan ahead and make sure that they have the appropriate documents.”
The DMV offers the following summary of the changes being made:
Applicable Uses
Standard License
REAL ID License
Driving
Yes
Yes
Voting or registering to vote
Yes
Yes
Verifying identity at banks, utility companies, and retail stores
Yes
Yes
Applying for or receiving federal benefits
Yes
Yes
Accessing health or life preserving services
Yes
Yes
Entering federal facilities requiring ID*
No
Yes
Accessing military bases*
No
Yes
Boarding domestic flights beginning May 3, 2023
No
Yes
More information can be found on the DHS website.
If motorists are needing to get a REAL ID or need any other DMV service (excluding testing and vital records), we will be having DMV Connect events at our Hampton branch (1520 Aberdeen Rd, Hampton, VA 23666) on June 13-14 and July 11-12. Click here to make an appointment.
