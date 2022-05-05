Consider it Greensville County’s closest thing to college basketball’s Final Four.
Each year, the four schools that make up the Greensville County Public School district each name their Teacher of the Year. A month later, one of those four will be named the Teacher of the Year for the entire county.
Last year, the honor went to Mary Lou Phelps, who was then teaching at E.W. Wyatt Middle School. This year, she is out of the running, as she is now working within the district’s central office. Four new candidates will vie for the top honors this year, including one who’s come close once before.
The Teacher of the Year for the entire school district will be named at the next school board meeting, which will be held Monday, May 10.
E.W. Wyatt Middle School: Adrian Chatman
For the second time in four years, E.W. Wyatt Middle School has named its lead English teacher and forensics team coach Adrian Chatman its Teacher of the Year. She previously earned the honor in 2018.
Chatman has spent 11 years teaching at Wyatt, and has spent much of her life in the Greensville County area. She credits her decision to go into teaching to her mother, Alease Tucker.
“As a child growing up, I desired to teach but went in a different direction,” said Chatman.
“When my mother became a teacher, it was a confirmation, so I switched careers.”
Prior to going into education full-time, she left the Greensville County area for a period of two decades, during which time she worked in corporate security for a major airline. She eventually returned to the area to support an aging grandparent who was living alone.
“The most rewarding aspect of teaching is watching students learn and helping them on their educational journey,” says Chatman.
That, of course, was made much more difficult during the pandemic, which forced teachers everywhere to adapt to the concept of virtual learning.
“During the pandemic, the biggest problem I faced was student attendance due to limited internet access and the relationships I could build with students during in-person learning,” she said.
Of course, teaching wasn’t exactly a cakewalk even before the pandemic.
“The most challenging aspect of teaching prior to the pandemic was time. There never seemed to be enough time to get everything done,” said Chatman. “People assume that teaching is like other professions. When you leave school, you are off work, but many teachers work for hours at home after they leave school.”
However, Chatman still feels that the journey is worth the reward, both for herself and for those following in her footsteps.
“I would tell future schoolteachers to remember that students are children, not little adults,” she said. “Students will make mistakes, but that is a part of the learning process. I would also tell [future teachers] not to be too hard on themselves because education is constantly changing and always evolving.”
Greensville County High School: Kathryn Slagle
Another English teacher, Kathryn Slagle, is the high school’s selection for Teacher of the Year. This is the first time she’s earned the honor. Slagle has taught at Greensville County High School since 2013, when she moved to Greensville County to join her new husband who lives in the area.
“It was always my goal to teach in the district where I live so that I could serve the community I call home,” said Slagle.
Slagle largely credits her own teachers and family for her decision to enter into teaching herself.
“I had fantastic teachers in Brunswick County Public Schools. Their example and the encouragement of my parents showed me how valuable education is — especially public education,” said Slagle. “Also, my grandmother was a business teacher and taught courses in typing, shorthand, and bookkeeping.”
Like Chatman, Slagle admits that she — like any other teacher — sometimes finds it difficult to balance the responsibilities of teaching with the responsibilities of life. As a mother of three school-age children, she has plenty of both.
“Teachers everywhere have a mountain of responsibility,” said Slagle. “The hardest part for me is having enough time to get everything accomplished. Teachers are always pulled in so many directions all at once that at times it can certainly be difficult to know where to begin.”
With COVID-19 forcing both children and teachers into their homes, Slagle experienced this first-hand more than ever before.
“It was very difficult to teach my classes and make sure that my own children were getting everything they needed for their classes,” said Slagle. “I had the perspective of a teacher in the district but also that of a stakeholder with children enrolled in the school system.”
When asked what the most rewarding aspect of teaching was, this is what Slagle had to say:
“The best part of my job is when I get to share in a student’s success. In teaching we spend months working toward a goal whatever it may be — passing SOL tests, winning a scholarship, getting accepted to college. For me, the most rewarding moment is when your students work so hard to reach a goal and then their investment finally pays off. When they share their successes with you, that’s the moment you get fulfillment.”
