Veterans and their families can pick up a free lunch on Veterans Day, Nov. 11 at Veterans Memorial Park in Emporia, courtesy of Chuck-N-Barb. The catering business, based 20 minutes away in Freeman, is sponsoring the event on behalf of those who have served our nation.
The free lunch is part of the Veterans’ Day program of American Legion Post 151.
“Me and my wife want to give something back to the community and the veterans,” said Chuck-N-Barb co-owner Henry Robinson, the post commander at A.L. Post 151.
In addition to his American Legion duties, Robinson — along with his wife Bernadette — has maintained the Chuck-N-Barb catering service since 2016. They mainly specialize in Caribbean cuisine and barbecue, including jerk chicken and pulled pork.
The event is being co-sponsored by Confirmation Consulting of Midlothian, run by Post 151 treasurer Thomas Ross. Confirmation Consulting, formed in 2014, today deals mainly with disinfecting Veterans Affairs hospitals of COVID-19.
Ross himself is a veteran of the Vietnam War. He served multiple tours of duty, from 1971 to 1974 and again from 1977 to 1983 before retiring when disability forced him out of active service.
“I had a conversation with post commander Henry Robinson. I said, ‘let’s do something together, giving back to the community,’” said Ross.
The free lunch will run from noon to 2 p.m on Thursday, Nov. 11, preceded at 11 a.m. by opening remarks from the guest speaker, former Air Force Master Sergeant Brenda Bowie.
