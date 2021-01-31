SOUTH HILL – Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, accounting for 655,000 deaths each year. That’s why in 1963 President Johnson declared February American Heart Month, to remind people of the symptoms, risk factors and steps they can take to improve their health, while they are already thinking of heart matters for Valentine’s Day. Tragically, President Johnson died ten years later from a heart attack at the age of 64.
In honor of National Heart Month, cardiologist Bethany Denlinger, MD, FACC, will speak on Heart Disease and Women virtually via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 23, at noon. This 20-minute talk is open to the public and no registration is required.
“I like the problem-solving part of taking care of patients,” explains Denlinger. “Some patients have typical complaints of chest pain, but sometimes not. Women have atypical symptoms of heart disease and can be more difficult to diagnose.”
Save this link to join the discussion on Feb. 23: vcuhealth.zoom.us/j/95878285734 . This seminar will be recorded. Your presence is your permission to post on VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital’s website so more people can benefit from hearing this information.
Warning signs tend to differ for men and women but chest pain is the most common complaint. Other signs include discomfort in other areas of the upper body like arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach, shortness of breath, breaking out in a cold sweat or lightheadedness. Women are more likely to experience shortness of breath, nausea, and back or jaw pain.
If you have any of these symptoms, call 9-1-1 immediately.
Don’t try to drive yourself or you could pass out and injure yourself and others. Don’t get someone else to drive you because the EMTs can provide time and tissue saving care to help you before you arrive at the hospital. Don’t worry about not being sure because it is better to mistake the symptoms than permanently damage your heart by waiting.
National Wear Red Day® is Friday, Feb. 5. Wear red to show your support of heart health.
