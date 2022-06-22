According to Sussex County Sheriff Ernest Giles, his department is actively investigating an incident involving multiple gunshots at Leneave Lane and Bishop Courts in Sussex Trace Apartments on the outskirts of Waverly last Wednesday.
“We had received several 911 calls of multiple gunshots fired around midnight,” he said. “We responded immediately, but there were so many individuals, including non-resident on the scene when officers arrived to conduct an investigation that they had to first restore peace before they could begin.”
Giles said that the investigation revealed that more than one apartment was discovered to have damage and at least two of the apartments which were occupied by families were affected and the damage included bullet holes from gunshots through a window and the walls. An AC unit was damaged, but, the Sheriff said, no one was injured “this time.”
“Fifteen rounds were discovered and picked up that night,” Giles said, “plus another eight were discovered in daylight for a total of 23 rounds recovered from the incident. We do have leads on potential offenders, and the investigation is still underway. The department has received several tips which are assisting in the investigation.”
“We really appreciate those who have come forward on this and many other cases,” said Sheriff Giles, adding, “We continue to ask that the community come together to stop this nonsense of violence that has come into our county. It takes a community effort at home to make this a better and safer location for our families to live in. Our citizens can play an important part in making that happen by individually stepping up and assist when they see something in the community. It is so important to report these matters as they happen to help us make this community safe.
Anyone with information on this or other situations is urged to call the Sheriff’s Department at 434-246-5000 or to call the Hotline at 434-597-4400 to leave an anonymous tip.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.