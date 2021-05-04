Greensville Emporia, Director of Social Services Shewanda Edwards, has accepted a job with the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Edwards said it was a bittersweet decision.
“I didn’t have any plans to leave, but an opportunity came my way that I couldn’t pass on,” Edwards said.
Edwards came to the Greensville Emporia DSS to serve as director a little more than a year ago. It was her second stint working in the department. She was the administrative services manager from April 2012 through February 2014.
Edwards and her office faced unforeseen challenges shortly after she arrived last year. COVID-19 forced dramatic changes to how her office approached its duties. The department adjusted well.
“We were able to continue quality services, and the Pandemic EBT was a big help to the community,” she said.
Edwards was also part of a significant move with the department relocating its offices from the City of Emporia to the Greensville County Government site. She returned to Greensville Emporia DSS after serving as the Deputy Director of the Halifax County North Carolina Dept. of Social Services.
The new position in North Carolina allows Edwards to work on the policy-making side in the human services field. Edwards’ last day as Greensville Emporia Director of Social Services is May 7.
