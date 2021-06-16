Yesterday evening (June 15), at approximately 10:20 p.m., the Virginia State Police responded to an emergency landing of a plane that had caught fire in mid-air at the Williamsburg Jamestown Airport.
The pilot, Robert W. Soderholm III, and a male passenger, were attempting to travel back from Richmond FCI airport when the 1969 Piper engine caught fire and an emergency landing had to be made. Soderholm was able to successfully land the plane at the Williamsburg Jamestown Airport without incident. This incident was not a crash but an occurrence.
