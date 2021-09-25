SOUTH HILL – Over 46 million people in the United States are living with rheumatic disease, the most common cause of joint pain and loss of mobility. Some of the more frequently found examples of these conditions include: Osteoarthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Lupus, Osteoporosis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Fibromyalgia, Gout, Tendinitis, and Bursitis.
We just opened a new rheumatology practice located on the first floor of our C.A.R.E. Building, next to VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital, in South Hill. We invite you to learn more about Rheumatology at our next virtual Community Out-Reach Education program on Sept. 28, at noon via Zoom. Visit vcuhealth.org/cmh-core for the link.
This week we sat down with Joshua Gavin, D.O., and asked him a few questions.
What is Rheumatology?
A medical science devoted to the study of rheumatic and musculoskeletal disorders. Rheumatic and musculoskeletal disorders are diverse and include autoimmune disorders, inflammatory arthritides, noninflammatory arthritides, diffuse and local soft tissue disorders, injuries, and osteoporosis.
Why did you choose the field of Rheumatology?
I took an elective in medical school and was intrigued learning about different organ systems and how rheumatologic conditions impact the entire body. I learned the evolution of different treatments and really enjoyed improving my patients’ quality of life.
What is your goal for this community?
I want to provide accessible, high-quality care for patients of this community who suffer from rheumatic and musculoskeletal disorders.
What is your philosophy of care?
I hope to provide compassionate and individualized patient care through building meaningful healing relationships with my patients over time by delivering patient-centered care. As the treatment options for rheumatologic diseases continue to advance, I believe better education and shared decision-making strategies will help my patients make better treatment options and live a healthier life.
How would you describe your bedside manner?
I’ve been told I am optimistic and approachable.
What are your qualifications?
I am board certified in Internal Medicine and earned my Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine degree from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences in Kansas City, Missouri. I completed an Internal Medicine residency from the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas. I also completed a Rheumatology fellowship at VCU Medical Center in Richmond, Virginia. I am a member of the American College of Physicians and the American College of Rheumatology.
What would you like patients to know about you?
I was born in Memphis, Tennessee, but mostly grew up in Albuquerque, New Mexico. I have lived in Texas, Kansas and Missouri. I currently live in Chester with my wife and two dogs. My family lives all over the country including Florida, New Mexico and Tennessee. I enjoy cooking, travel, playing tennis poorly, and visiting new restaurants and breweries.
How does someone make an appointment with you?
Most often my patients are referred by their primary care physician or other specialists. But if someone is new to the area with an existing rheumatic diagnosis or seeking a second opinion please call (434) 584-2273 to make an appointment.
