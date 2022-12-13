Today, Sen. Jennifer McClellan (D-Richmond) announced her campaign for U.S. Congress, running to fill the seat left vacant by the passing of Rep. Donald McEachin in Virginia’s 4th Congressional District. McClellan joined supporters for the announcement in Richmond’s Capitol Square, in front of the Capitol, where she has served for 16 years.
“The people in the 4th District deserve another champion in Congress,” McClellan said. “For the past 16 years, I’ve served the people of Virginia in the General Assembly and passed major laws to protect abortion rights, safeguard voting rights and tackle climate change. Now, I’m running for Congress to continue my friend Donald McEachin’s legacy of serving the people of Virginia and making sure their voices are heard in Washington, D.C.”
McClellan was born in Petersburg and graduated from Matoaca High School in Chesterfield County. The daughter of community leaders and educators who grew up in the segregated South, McClellan has focused on servant leadership and a drive to better her community.
McClellan was elected to the House of Delegates in 2005, and succeeded Rep. McEachin in the State Senate in 2017, after McEachin was elected to Congress. McClellan has passed more than 350 bills during her time in the legislature, including landmark legislation such as the Reproductive Health Protection Act, the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the Voting Rights Act of Virginia,the Domestic Workers Bill of Rights, creating the School Construction and Modernization Commission to fix crumbling K-12 public schools, and creating the Virginia Health Benefit Exchange under Obamacare.
If elected, McClellan would be the first Black woman from Virginia to serve in the U.S. Congress. The special election will take place on February 21. A firehouse primary is scheduled for Tuesday, December 20.
On Tuesday, McClellan announced a list of more than 50 endorsers, including 3 sitting members of Congress from Virginia who served alongside Rep. McEachin. McClellan’s endorsers also include Virginia General Assembly members, local elected officials, former state officials and community leaders from the 4th Congressional District.
“Senator Jennifer McClellan has dedicated her life to serving the people of Virginia,” said U.S. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-11th). “She understands better than anyone the challenges that Virginia communities face, and how to work with state, local and federal government to deliver results for people. Senator McClellan is the best candidate to continue the legacy of service of my dear friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. I urge the voters of the 4th District to choose Senator McClellan as their next representative in the U.S. Congress.”
“Virginians deserve a powerhouse in Congress, which is exactly what Sen. McClellan will be,” said U.S. Rep Don Beyer (D-8th). “Sen. McClellan has delivered historic results for the people of the Commonwealth and she’s sure to do the same in Washington, D.C. From climate change to protecting abortion rights to voting rights legislation, Senator McClellan is a true progressive champion. Following in Rep. McEachin’s footsteps will not be an easy task, but if anyone can do the job justice it’s Sen. McClellan.”
“I have had the pleasure of serving side by side with Sen. McClellan in the State Senate and I have seen firsthand the lengths she will go to ensure the people of Virginia are getting the services and support they deserve,” said U.S. Rep. Jennifer Wexton (D-10th) “Virginians of the 4th congressional district would be lucky to have Sen. McClellan going to bat for them in Congress. Jennifer McClellan will bring much needed perspective to Congress and will break barriers as the first Black woman elected to serve in Congress from Virginia.”
“Jennifer’s leadership, compassion, and proven dedication through service to the Commonwealth have been evidenced for nearly two decades,” said Richmond City Council member Mike Jones. “This is the type of representation that we deserve as we make history by sending her to Washington.”
“I can’t think of a more qualified lawmaker to both continue and advance Congressman McEachin’s legacy of fighting for the environment and women’s rights,” said Richmond City Council Member Katherine Jordan. “Jenn has the deep experience, priorities and leadership to represent us in Congress, and I can’t wait to cast that vote!”
“I can’t think of a better person to honor Don McEachin’s memory than to have State Senator Jennifer McClellan fill his seat in the 4th Congressional District,” said Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors member Mark Miller.
“From her deep understanding of the science behind environmental policy, to her compassionate support for Virginia’s most vulnerable residents, and her unique gift for connecting with people of diverse views, Jennifer McClellan represents the best of our Commonwealth,” said Nicole Anderson Ellis, Chair of the Henricopolis Soil & Water Conservation District Board. “I endorse her campaign for governor with pride, certainty, and welcome hope for our shared future.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.