Saturday marks the return of Earl Blick heading the Virginia Peanut Festival Classic Car, Truck and Show Competition. The event was a wash last year due to COVID-19, but this year marks the 35th time Blick has brought the classic car display to the Virginia Peanut Festival.
“I love it,” Blick said. Years ago a guy tried the event with the Virginia Peanut Festival and it worked. I took over in 1985 and have run it since.”
Blick said the cars and the racing fuel are big parts of his passion for the show, but the top feature is the people that attend and share his passion of classic cars. An event with so many pieces involved is something that Blick cannot do it all by himself. His wife, Diana Blick, recruits volunteers to help him pull off the event. in 2019 there were 54 volunteers and 45 trophies to be given away.
The work involved in getting the show ready is nonstop. Blick recruits sponsors, raises revenue required to put together such an event and pursues prizes and trophies from businesses and individuals. Blick’s efforts draws a crowd that fills the field.
Blick will not have a chance to rest following Saturday’s show. He will turn around and host another show on Oct. 9 at the Taste of Brunswick Festival.
His love for the Virginia Peanut Festival Classic Car & Truck Show is genuine. No rest for the weary — Blick will be back at it again in a little less than two weeks before taking a break.
