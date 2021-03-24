-

Homecoming King Holton Clary and Homecoming Queen, Nelia Washburn.

Congratulations to our 2020-2021 Homecoming King and Queen, Holton Clary and Nelia Washburn. This was a great week!  Our theme for the week was March Madness and each day we had different rounds. A pep rally was held on Friday with performances by the Cheerleaders, Vikettes, Majorettes and a special "Senior" Dance.