Congratulations to our 2020-2021 Homecoming King and Queen, Holton Clary and Nelia Washburn. This was a great week! Our theme for the week was March Madness and each day we had different rounds. A pep rally was held on Friday with performances by the Cheerleaders, Vikettes, Majorettes and a special "Senior" Dance.
