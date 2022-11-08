The Meherrin Ruritan Club is the place to be at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, for those seeking to make a difference. The event is a Rise Against Hunger meal-packaging gathering with the goal of sending thousands of meals to people in need.
Donors supplied the money required to host the Nov. 9 gathering. The second step is getting the necessary number of volunteers to pack the meals. In 2019, scores of people gathered at the 2612 Skippers Road club site to package more than 12,000 meals. The food went to the Dominican Republic.
“We would love to have people come out and help,” event coordinator Bobby Wrenn said. “Nobody is too old. There is something to do for everybody. It’s a lot of fun, and it is for a good cause. We will need about 75 people packing to hit our goal of 12,000 meals.”
In the past, representatives from the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, Purdy Boy Scout Troop 232, and several churches have volunteered. The Emporia Rotary Club has several members planning to assist the Meherrin Ruritans in reaching this year’s 12,000-plus packaged-meals goal.
The assembly line-like production of meal packing takes about two hours before getting packed onto a truck. A Rise Against Hunger community engagement manager transports the meals to Richmond before they are shipped to a developing country.
The meals are soybeans, a portion powder, and a mix of dried vegetables and rice. Volunteers know the progress while packing — at least when every 1,000 meals are packed. A volunteer bangs a Rise Against Hunger gong and calls out the number of completed packages after every thousand boxes are finished. If the process moves with enthusiasm on a good night, the gong chimes approximately every 10 minutes.
Rise Against Hunger began its meal packing program in 2005 under the name Stop Hunger Now, which switched to the moniker of Rise Against Hunger a few years ago.
To fulfill its goal of distributing meals to developing countries, it requires assistance from communities with citizen-volunteers gathering to package the food. Emporia-Greensville joined the cause more than 10 years ago to do its part to help Rise Against Hunger reach its goal.
The community volunteers continue the annual effort to distribute meals to places of need. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, Wrenn hopes to have the volunteers needed for Emporia-Greensville to play its role in the Rise Against Hunger.
