Over the past month, Virginia has faced a surge of positive COVID-19 tests and new hospitalizations brought about by the Omicron variant. In response, the Crater Health District — which covers the counties of southern Virginia, including Emporia and Greensville County — has expanded its public testing efforts.
Throughout the month of January, CHD will hold six community testing events across southern Virginia. One of those will be held in Emporia on Friday, Jan. 21, at 709 West Atlantic St. from 10 a.m. to noon. According to the CHD, additional testing sites are being planned for January and February. There may be room for walk-in testing appointments at these events if testing supplies can accommodate them. However, Crater Health District encourages residents to register for a testing appointment by calling (804) 862-8989. No insurance is required.
Residents 12 years and older can also get tested for COVID-19 at the CVS Pharmacy located on West Atlantic Avenue. All tests performed at this location must be scheduled through the CVS website.
“With the recent surge in hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases across our district, we are providing additional community testing locations and test kit distribution sites to accommodate our residents,” said Crater Health District health director Dr. Alton Hart, Jr. in a press release.
For more information on these events, call (804) 862-8989 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. For a list of testing sites near you, visit the Virginia Department of Health’s website at vdh.virginia.gov or call 877-VAX-IN-VA (877-829-4682).
