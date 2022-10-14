Narrow or wide, lazy or rushing, muddy or clear, in a city backyard or out on a farm, every waterway in a catchment or watershed leads downhill to a larger stream, and on down to a body of water: in our case, the Chesapeake Bay. Six states and the District of Columbia have streams leading to the Chesapeake Bay; these catchments are in the Bay watershed.
NEED TO KNOW: What happens in the soil, trees and other plants next to those streams determines the amount of sediment entering the stream, carrying nitrogen, phosphorus, and other elements that impair that stream’s health and that of the Bay. This community at water’s edge lives in what foresters, farmers, and a growing group of conservation landscape professionals call a riparian or stream buffer. A healthy buffer helps runoff headed downhill toward the stream to slow down, spread out, sink in, filtering the runoff before it reaches the stream. A buffer needs room: a minimum width of thirty-five feet from the stream edge helps the riparian buffer do its work.
CONTEXT: In urban areas these stream buffers can be features lovingly cared for by localities and volunteers, or neglected tangles of invasive plants and trash, braved only by a few on muddy footpaths or bike trails. Conservation education and funding to share in the costs of fencing grazing animals out of streams have helped improve farm stream buffers. More recently, policymakers have widened the focus and funding to non-agricultural suburban and urban streams.
WHAT’S NEW: Expertise is now available near you from Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professionals (CBLP’s) in the work of restoring and maintaining stream buffers and other best practices for water quality. A short course focused on riparian buffers has just concluded.
Beth Ginter, Executive Director of the Chesapeake Conservation Landscaping Council, provides this update: “In September, we trained 30 people from Virginia, Maryland, West Virginia, and Pennsylvania, together with our training partners from the James River Association and Virginia Departments of Forestry and Cooperative Extension, and other organizations in Virginia and Pennsylvania. After completing training online and on site, individuals from both private and public sectors were awarded the CBLP-Buffers certificate. Thus far 81 people have earned this certificate. The program will run again in 2023.”
COMING UP: Chesapeake Conservation Landscaping Council has recruited annual “October is Riparian Buffer Month” partners in states and watersheds to host events near you. Some organizations are local, and some will organize buffer protection events in multiple parts of the Bay watershed, including Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay’s “TreeLay” volunteer planting event on the weekend of October 28-29 in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. CCLC will host riparian buffer field days in Maryland, York County Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. open to the public. Registration details available on the buffer month website.
For a growing list of events hosted by CCLC and its partners, go to
chesapeakelandscape.org/riparian-buffer-month. On your social media look for #bufferbanter and #riparianbuffermonth.
MORE: To map out how your local streams are doing, use an online search tool like “How’s My Waterway?” https://mywaterway.epa.gov. Key in an address; this tool shows the streams in your local catchment or basin.
