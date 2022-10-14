September 2022, Crozet, Virginia: Instructors from Virginia Dept. of Forestry, Cooperative Extension, Blue Ridge PRISM and Chesapeake Bay Landscape Professional program train landscape and forestry work force how to maintain, design and plant riparian buffers along waterways to benefit water quality in the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The class will repeat in 2023. October is Riparian Buffer Month. For more info, go to chesapeakelandscape.org/riparian-buffer-month