Suppose the Greensville Volunteer Rescue Squad receives an emergency call from a person suffering from a toothache, headache, or flu-like symptoms. It could be the difference between life and death during an actual emergency call following minutes later.
On Tuesday, GVRS President Corey Moorefield told members of the Emporia City Council that non-emergency calls are increasing. The high volume puts a strain on emergency service crews.
“We could be on a call to the outskirts of the county to answer a non-emergency call, and receive a call for a stroke, heart attack or a cardiac arrest here in the city limits,” Moorfield said. “Those people don’t realize the local EMS system is obligated by law to answer calls as they are dispatched without any regard to the severity of the call. So, in reality, a headache call can be answered before someone in cardiac arrest.”
The volume of calls leading to the dispatch of services in the community is growing significantly. In December of 2019, the GVRS responded to 154 calls. Nineteen of the calls overlapped. In December of 2021, those numbers increased to 227 calls responded to by the squad, with 44 overlappings.
What is an overlapping call? When a GVRS unit gets dispatched, it must follow procedures before it is available to respond to another emergency.
“When we arrive at the emergency room we are obligated to give a verbal patient care report to the nurse receiving the patient, and they provide a signature signifying that they received an appropriate report and care of the patient,” Moorfield said. “Those times have increased, which in turn delays our ambulance from clearing the hospital and returning to service to answer those overlapping calls.”
The increase in GVRS service to the community comes at a time when volunteerism is declining throughout the nation. In December of 2019, the GVRS had 44 members. By December of 2021, the number of GVRS volunteers dropped to 39 members.
Moorefield and the GVRS are actively working to boost the number of volunteers on the squad. Applications to join the GVRS are available online at greensvillers.org or the rescue squad building. For information on how to become a volunteer, call 434-532-9205.
In the meantime, Moorefield urges the public to refrain from misusing the 911 emergency system. Last year the GVRS responded to approximately 2,600 calls. Nearly 22% of the 911 calls were non-emergency circumstances, with an ambulance dispatched to the scene.
Moorefield said he understands that the GVRS could be the only alternative for a few citizens. However, callers must refrain from abusing the 911 system. It could be the difference in life or death.
