Boston College Eagles

Boston College built an early double-digit lead, allowed it to slip away, and then rebuilt the lead on the way to an 80-62 triumph Wednesday afternoon in the opening round of the ACC Tournament. The No. 10 seed Eagles advance to face No. 7 seed North Carolina on Thursday evening at 7:00 p.m. back at the Greensboro Coliseum.  

The Eagles jumped on the Cardinals early on, building a 25-15 advantage midway through the first half, only to watch Louisville - the No. 15 seed in the tournament with only two regular season victories in league play - go on a 19-6 run to close out the half and take an improbable 34-31 halftime lead.  