After a months-long absence, in-person Bible study will return to the Family YMCA of Emporia-Greensville, beginning Thursday, Oct. 7.
Prior to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, bible study was as much a part of the YMCA’s routine as Pilates classes and dance lessons. After all, the C in YMCA does stand for Christian.
Those returning to the YMCA will notice one change from before - Pastor Larry Walczykowski from the Word of Life Assembly in Emporia will oversee the proceedings.
“I’m not gonna be standing there ‘teaching’ everybody. We are gonna learn together,” said Walczykowski. “So I facilitate the opportunity to learn.”
Walczykowski will make sure to adhere to the CDC’s social distancing guidelines during bible study, though he acknowledges that this may be easier or harder depending on how many people show up on the seventh.
“One of the things we have to look at is how many people come,” said Walczykowski. “I mean, if we have two people come it’s gonna be real easy to social distance. If we have more people show up we might have to rethink where we’re gonna meet in the YMCA.”
“We really just kinda wanted to make sure that people were gonna be comfortable coming in and studying together before we tried to do a bible study.”
Bible study sessions will take place every Thursday beginning Oct. 7. All sessions will be free and open to the public.
The Family YMCA is also hosting its 18th Annual Golf Classic at the Emporia Country Club, beginning at noon on Friday, Oct. 15.
