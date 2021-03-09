The Ebony Volunteer Fire Department will be hosting a fried pork chop dinner on March 20, from 3-6 p.m. Pre-orders are now being taken. Dinner will consist of 2 pork chops, buttered potatoes, string beans, roll and desert and will be available for a $10 donation for each. This will be a drive through dinner only at the fire house located at 497 Robinson Ferry Road, Ebony, Virginia. For more information or to pre-order, please contact Dell Conner (919) 943-3387. Thank you in advance for your support.
